[Watch] Nandre Burger ecstatic with maiden Test wicket as Yashasvi Jaiswal throws away a promising start in India vs South Africa 1st Test

South African left-arm pacer Nandre Burger roared in delight as he dismissed India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as his first Test wicket on Boxing Day in the first match of the series between the two teams at Centurion.

Burger was asking some tough questions to the young opener with his wobbled seam deliveries moving both ways. He then lured the southpaw into a big booming cover drive to which the latter obliged and paid the price.

Yashasvi Jaiswal went for the drive and could only edge it behind to Kyle Verreynne. Nandre Burger took off with his celebrations and understandably so given that he had struck on debut and must have dreamt about this moment.

Here's the video of the dismissal:

South Africa have India on the mat in just an hour's play

Skipper Temba Bavuma had no hesitation in opting to bowl first looking at the pitch and the weather. However, the visitors were guilty of playing some loose shots, leading to the loss of three wickets within the first hour of play.

Captain Rohit Sharma perished first for just 5, trying to keep a pull shot along the ground by rolling his wrists and finding the fielder at fine leg instead of backing himself to clear the fence. Jaiswal looked good for his 16 until he was dismissed while trying to smash one through the covers.

Shubman Gill looked fidgety at No.3 and had to go back to the pavilion after being strangled down the leg-side. The dismissal also spoke volumes about the technical aspect that the young right-hander will need to work on.

Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli have both received a life each, thanks to some absolute sitters dropped by the South African fielders. The hosts will need to hold their nerves and ensure that they drive home the momentum that they have got in the opening hour.

