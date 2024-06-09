[Watch] Naseem Shah cleans up Axar Patel for 20 off 18 balls in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Naseem Shah clean-bowled Axar Patel in the T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. Axar failed to make it count after being promoted to No.4 ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. He departed for 20 runs off 18 balls, comprising one six and two boundaries.

Axar’s dismissal came in the eighth over of India’s innings. Naseem bowled a length ball on the middle stump and Axar came charging down the track. The left-hander took a wild swipe after playing two consecutive dot balls. He got nowhere near the ball as it crashed onto the stumps. With the wicket, the Men in Green reduced India to 58/3 after 7.4 overs.

Axar recently scored 235 runs and scalped 11 wickets in IPL 2024. His all-round show helped him pip Rinku Singh for a place in the T20 World Cup squad.

Earlier in the match, Naseem also took the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, who departed for just four runs off three balls.

Rishabh Pant stands tall as India lose wickets at regular intervals in Indo-Pak T20 World Cup clash

A clinical bowling display has helped Pakistan dominate India in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

Apart from Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi dismissed India captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 13 off 12 deliveries, comprising a six and a four. Haris Rauf dismissed World No.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav for seven off eight balls, caught by Mohammad Amir at mid-off to bring Pakistan to pole position in the game.

At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 90/4 after 12 overs, with Rishabh Pant (40 off 27) and Shivam Dube (1 off 4) at the crease.

The two teams are playing each other for the eighth time in the T20 tournament, with India leading Pakistan by 5:1 in seven games. One match ended in a tie (in 2007).

The Rohit Sharma-led side began their T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket win over Ireland. On the other hand, Babar Azam and Co. were shocked by co-hosts USA in a Super Over in their opening clash of the mega ICC event.

