[Watch] Nathan Lyon achieves much-awaited milestone of 500 Test wickets, becomes 3rd Australian to accomplish it

Australia's champion off-spinner Nathan Lyon finally completed the long-awaited milestone of 500 wickets as he reached the mark on day 4 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at Optus Stadium in Perth.

The veteran tweaker dismissed Faheem Ashraf for his 500th Test victim on the 28th over of the innings, becoming only the third Australian to achieve the feat after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath.

The dismissal happened when Lyon came on for the 3rd over of his spell, trapping Ashraf on the pad as he leant forward to defend. Aussie skipper Pat Cummins decided to take the review in the dying moments and it turned out to be three reds on the ball tracker, ending Ashraf's stay on five off 22 deliveries. The Australians were predictably jubilant as they congratulated the New South Welshman.

Notably, the left-hander Ashraf survived a close call in Lyon's previous over as the hosts thought there was an edge and decided to take the DRS. However, Australia lost the review in the process. Along with Ashraf's wicket, he also got Aamer Jamal's in the same over to go to 501.

Nathan Lyon becomes the 8th bowler to take 500 Test wickets

While the 35-year-old became the third Australian to take 500 Test wickets, he also proved to be the eighth overall, joining Courtney Walsh, McGrath, Stuart Broad, Anil Kumble, James Anderson, Warne, and Muttiah Muralitharan.

The finger spinner made his Test debut back in 2011 against Sri Lanka and struck with his very first delivery, dismissing Kumar Sangakkara. He was briefly dropped in 2013, but returned to the side late that year and became one of the biggest match-winners for Australia in the coming years.

The veteran finished with five wickets in the match as Australia have wrapped up a massive 360-run win over Pakistan, taking a 1-0 lead. The 2nd Test will begin on December 26, Boxing Day, in Melbourne.