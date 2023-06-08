(Watch) Nathan Lyon gets his first wicket as Ravindra Jadeja edges to Steve Smith at slip

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon struck in his second over of the innings, nipping out the dangerous Ravindra Jadeja, helped by Steve Smith's catch, to reduce India to five down on day two of the World Championship Final (WTC). It was also Smith's second catch of the innings after pouching on one to dismiss Virat Kohli.

Jadeja's dismissal occurred in the 34th over of the innings when he was nearing his fifty. Lyon got appreciable flight and drift as the left-hander prodded forward and poked it with hard hands, edging to the slip fielder.

Jadeja departed for 48 off 51 balls, laced with seven fours and a six, having put in 71 with Ajinkya Rahane. The left-handed batter played a counterattacking knock after taking figures of 18-2-56-1 as Australia were bowled out for 469 in 121.3 overs.

Australia's pace trio dismantles India's top order after Steve Smith and Travis Head tons

Mitchell Starc got the massive wicket of Virat Kohli. (Credits: Twitter)

After centuries from Steve Smith and Travis Head propelled their side to 469, Australia's pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Scott Boland skittled India's top order rather cheaply.

Before Tea, Pat Cummins and Scott Boland dismissed Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Later, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc removed Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. By Stumps, India had Ajinkya Rahane and keeper KS Bharat in the middle, and trail by 318 runs heading into day three.

Australia resumed day two at 327-3 as the Australian vice-captain and Head added an unbroken 251 by Stumps on the opening day. However, they lost four wickets within the first session on day two, with Head, Smith, Green, and Starc departing.

Alex Carey scored an invaluable 48 runs, laced with seven fours and a six. For India, Mohammed Siraj finished with four wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur took two scalps each. Heading into day three, Australia are undoubtedly favourites to win the WTC mace.

