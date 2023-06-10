(Watch) Nathan Lyon strikes in his first over as he traps Rohit Sharma lbw on Day 4 of WTC final

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon struck in his first over of India's second innings on Day 4 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final by sending the dangerous Rohit Sharma packing. The right-handed batter went for a paddle sweep and got trapped in front.

The dismissal occurred in the 19th over of the innings as skipper Pat Cummins decided to introduce Lyon for the first time in the innings. Although the India captain opted for DRS, ball tracking showed that it would've hit off stump.

Until that point, the skipper was batting fluently and shared two brisk partnerships with Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara. He faced 60 balls for his 43 runs, laced with 7 fours and a six.

Cheteshwar Pujara departed soon after Rohit Sharma

India's No. 3, the rock-solid Cheteshwar Pujara also perished in the very next over, failing to time the upper cut off Pat Cummins' bowling. This gave Australia a massive opening. The Cummins-led side had declared at 270-8 earlier in the day after resuming on Day 4 at 123-4.

While Marnus Labuschagne perished in the third over of the day, Cameron Green and Alex Carey resisted well before Ravindra Jadeja dismissed the latter. However, Mitchell Starc joined hands with Carey to add 90 runs and take the game away from India.

Cummins declared the innings, setting India 444 to win after his own dismissal. Australia have been in control of the contest from Day 1 when they got to 327-3, headlined by Travis Head's quick-fire hundred. The left-hander added an unbroken 251 with Steve Smith, who finished unbeaten on 95 after the opening day.

Their partnership of 285 ended when Head nicked one to KS Bharat behind the stumps. Steve Smith chopped one onto the stumps off Shardul Thakur's bowling for 121. Nevertheless, Alex Carey's brisk 48 was integral in Australia reaching 469.

