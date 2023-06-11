[Watch] Nathan Lyon takes the final wicket as Australia become new winners of ICC World Test Championship

Nathan Lyon bagged the final wicket of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 as Australia defeated India by a big margin at The Oval.

Tailender Mohammed Siraj attempted a reverse sweep off Lyon's bowling. He could not time the shot well, and the ball went straight into the hands of Scott Boland, who made no mistake in taking the catch.

A splendid bowling performance from Australia on Day 5 of the WTC Final 2023 reduced India from 179/3 to 234/9. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj added 10 runs for the 10th wicket before Siraj attempted the reverse sweep against Lyon.

ICC uploaded the video of Siraj's dismissal, followed by Australia's winning celebrations on their official Instagram profile.

"CHAMPIONS 🌟 The World Test Championship mace is going to Australia," ICC captioned the video.

Nathan Lyon scalped 4 wickets in the 2nd innings of ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

It was a memorable day for Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon as he ended with a four-wicket haul to his name in the final innings of the WTC Final 2023.

The pitch offered some assistance to the spinners in the final phase of the Test match, and Lyon made full use of the turn on offer to trouble the Indian batters. He trapped Indian captain Rohit Sharma in front of his stumps yesterday at The Oval.

Earlier on Sunday (June 11), he dismissed KS Bharat, Shardul Thakur, and Mohammed Siraj to help Australia bowl India out for 234 runs in the second innings.

Lyon has won the ICC World Test Championship title for the first time in his career. The off-spinner has been one of the most successful Test players for the Australian cricket team and will be delighted to have brought his 'A' game to the table when it mattered the most.

