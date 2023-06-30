A few days after the Mumbai Police told a court that allegations by social media influencer Sapna Gill that Prithvi Shaw molested her were false, a CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online.

Earlier this year in February, Indian cricketer Shaw went to a nightclub with his friends. Gill was also present there, and one of her friends named Shobit Thakur had an argument with Shaw. Short videos of the fight surfaced on the internet, which showed that Shaw lost his cool.

Later, reports stated that a fight broke out between Shaw and Gill's friends after the former refused to click selfies with them. Gill even alleged that Shaw and his friend Ashish Yadav molested her. Mumbai Police examined the CCTV footage and declared the allegations false and unfounded earlier this week.

The CCTV footage of the incident from the nightclub has now been shared online. A Twitter user shared it on his profile, where one can see Prithvi Shaw and Shobhit Thakur getting into an altercation. You can watch the video here:

It was not clear why they got into an argument because the music at the club was too loud. But fans on social media felt that Shaw did not like the way Gill's friends posed with him for photos and videos.

Prithvi Shaw turned up for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

The aforementioned incident happened in February. Shaw shifted his focus to cricket soon and represented the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. The right-handed opener struggled for consistency at the start. But when he received another chance to prove himself in the final phase of the competition, Shaw scored a half-century against the Punjab Kings.

Shaw will aim to score heaps of runs in the upcoming domestic season and return to the Indian team. He was a part of the Indian T20I squad for the series against New Zealand, but did not get a game.

