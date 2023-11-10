[Watch] New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra visits his grandparents' home in Bengaluru

New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra recently visited his grandparents' house in Bengaluru. He has been in the city for the past week as the Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted New Zealand's last two league matches of the 2023 World Cup.

The Kiwis suffered a loss against Pakistan on November 4, while they managed to beat Sri Lanka clinically on Thursday to inch closer towards securing a semi-final spot.

Rachin Ravindra has been in stellar form for the New Zealand team. He is currently the leading run-getter in the tournament, scoring 565 runs in nine matches and playing a significant role for the Blackcaps.

Rachin visited his grandparents' home during his time in Bengaluru. An X user shared a video to give everyone a glimpse of his off-field activities.

I'm very proud of my Indian heritage: Rachin Ravindra

During a recent press conference, Rachin opened up about his Indian roots and revealed that he is 100% Kiwi now. However, he expressed satisfaction at coming to India and performing well at the place where his parents were born and raised. Rachin said:

"Oh, well, I think, I've been asked this question a lot, but I guess I'm 100% Kiwi and I'm very proud of my Indian heritage. But I guess it's proud to be able to do it in the country where my parents were born and where they grew up and where a lot of my family is."

On playing conditions and support in India, Rachin continued:

"I think, obviously the conditions, it's good for batting and being able to come to India previously on tours and trying to not perfect my game but I try get better. I guess that that helps in a way.

"As a kid, you always dream of the crowd chanting your name and it was cool to see them do that on multiple occasions. So, I think it's always special, you sort of soak in those moments and hopefully we never really take them for granted."

