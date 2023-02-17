[Watch] New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn and Tom Blundell recreate Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik's missed catch in NZ vs ENG 2023 Test

Tom Blundell and Scott Kuggeleijn reminded fans of Saeed Ajmal and Shoaib Malik's embarrassing missed catch in the ongoing Test match between New Zealand and England on Friday. The two Kiwi fielders waited for each other and did not attempt an easy catch as the ball landed between them.

On the final ball of the 14th over in England's second innings, night watchman Stuart Broad mistimed a short ball from Scott Kuggeleijn. The ball went miles up in the air but did not get any distance, eventually falling near the pitch.

Wicket-keeper Tom Blundell and bowler Kuggeleijn were both half-heartedly interested in going for catch. In the end, none of the two players went for the catch as a comedy of errors transpired at the Bay Oval.

The moment reminded fans of Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Malik and Saeed Ajmal, who created a similar comedy of errors after West Indies' Chris Gayle smacked the ball high up in the air in an ODI between Pakistan and West Indies in 2008.

Tom Blundell and Scott Kuggeleijn had 52-run partnership in the first innings

While there was some miscommunication between Tom Blundell and Scott Kuggeleijn on the field today, the two players had a fantastic partnership of 52 runs for the eighth wicket in New Zealand's first innings.

Blundell played the aggressor's role, while Kuggeleijn supported him with a decent knock of 20 runs. Their partnership took the New Zealand team's score to 234/8 from 182/7. Ollie Robinson rattled Kuggeleijn's stumps, but Blundell held one end till the final ball of the Kiwi innings to complete his hundred.

At the end of Day 2 at the Bay Oval, England lead by 98 runs with eight wickets in hand in the second innings. It will be interesting to see how many runs the visitors add to their lead tomorrow.

