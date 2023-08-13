[Watch] "None" - Rohit Sharma explains why he would not pick between Mitchell Starc and Shaheen Afridi

Rohit Sharma was recently asked to pick one between Mitchell Starc and Shaheen Afridi. The Indian captain surprisingly picked neither, saying that both are fast and can swing the new ball, which is why he did not want to choose between them.

ICC posted an Instagram reel featuring Sharma on Sunday, August 13. The Indian team captain, who has been rested for the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, was asked to pick between various things.

The viral Instagram challenge put Sharma in a spot as he was first asked to choose between India's 1983 and 2011 World Cup wins.

"It's a tough one, honestly. I would prefer both actually," Rohit replied.

The next question featured two of the world's best left-arm fast bowlers - Australia's Mitchell Starc and Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi. When asked to choose between them, Sharma answered:

"None. Both are quality, quite threatening with the new ball, can swing the ball quite fast. So I would say none."

The following question was to choose one between a cover drive and a pull shot. Unsurprisingly, Sharma picked the pull shot.

Rohit Sharma chooses between Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal to sit next to in the team bus

Rohit Sharma with Ravindra Jadeja and Ishan Kishan (Image: Getty)

ICC's next question to Rohit Sharma was to pick between Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal as the person he would prefer to have next to him on the team bus. Both Chahal and Kishan are known to be pranksters in the Indian team, which is why Sharma did not pick either.

"None because before I go to the game, I want calm, I want peace, and none of these guys bring any of those, so none."

Lastly, Rohit Sharma picked waking up early over sleeping late at night and pacer over spinner. The Instagram reel has received close to 80,000 likes in just one hour.

