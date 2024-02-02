[Watch] Nuwan Thushara sends stumps cartwheeling on back-to-back deliveries in SA20, leaves coach Lasith Malinga in awe

Nuwan Thushara starred with the ball for MI Cape Town against Pretoria Capitals in their SA20 clash at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday, February 2. The Lankan medium-pacer impressed coach Lasith Malinga by sending stumps cartwheeling on back-to-back deliveries.

Thushara provided the breakthroughs during the fourth over of the Capitals’ run chase.

The right-arm pacer bowled a full-length ball that came back in and shattered the stumps to send back Rilee Rossouw for a three-ball duck. He then dismissed Colin Ackermann for a golden duck with another full-length delivery that pitched and moved away to beat the outside edge and knock back the off-stump. Malinga lit up with a bright smile in the dugout.

Thushara also dismissed Shane Dadswell for a golden duck with a perfect yorker to finish with excellent figures of 3/37 in his four overs. The 29-year-old has bagged seven wickets in four matches in the ongoing SA20.

Nuwan Thushara shines as MI Cape Town beat Pretoria Capitals by 34 runs in SA20 clash

A clinical all-around performance helped MI Cape Town beat Pretoria Capitals by 34 runs in the SA 20 clash on Friday.

Batting first, Cape Town put up 248/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Ryan Rickelton top scored with 90 runs off 45 balls, including five sixes and 10 boundaries. Dewald Brevis also slammed an unbeaten 66 off 32 deliveries, featuring six maximums and three boundaries.

Skipper Kieron Pollard, Sam Curran, and Rassie van der Dussen also chipped in with 27 (7), 22 (12), and 21 (9), respectively.

Wayne Parnell led from the front for Pretoria Capitals as the left-arm pacer bagged three wickets but conceded 57 runs in his four overs.

In response, MI Cape Town restricted the Capitals to 214/8. Kyle Verreynne top scored with 116 off 52, hitting nine sixes and seven boundaries, but failed to take his team past the finish line as other batters faltered in the mighty chase.

Apart from Thushara, Kagiso Rabada bagged two wickets, while Sam Curran, Nealan van Heerden, and skipper Pollard settled for one wicket apiece.

Click here to check out the full MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 scorecard.

