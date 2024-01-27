[Watch] "Ollie Pope, Pope, Pope" - Indian crowd joins Barmy Army to cheer for England batter during IND vs ENG 1st Test

England batter Ollie Pope had earned the respect of the Indian crowds as they cheered the right-handed batter along with the Barmy Army on Day 3 of the 1st Test in Hyderabad. With the Barmy Army coming up with a song to cheer the youngster, a few Indian spectators were seen joining in to sing along.

In a video uploaded by TNT Sports, an England fan could be seen playing a trumpet surrounded by his fellow countrymen. However, a couple of Indian boys could also be seen as they sang along to the tune along with the English spectators, with the clip going viral.

You can watch the clip below:

The right-hander indeed has given England a sniff at setting up a match-winning total for the hosts after his 5th Test hundred played a critical role in wiping off the 190-run deficit.

The Surrey batter reached his maiden Test ton on Indian soil off 154 deliveries after the tourists lost three ace batters in Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes for smaller scores. It was also a redemption for the vice-captain after falling for a single-figure score in the first innings.

Ollie Pope's partnership with Ben Foakes helps England into the lead

Ben Foakes and Ollie Pope. (Image Credits: Getty)

Keeper-batter Ben Foakes joined the vice-captain at 163-5 when the English had lost Stokes and still trailing by 27 runs.

However, Foakes and Pope handled India's three-pronged spin-bowling unit quite well during their 112-run partnership. It was Axar Patel, who separated the pair with the one that kept low as Foakes perished for 34.

The visitors prevented further damage as the the 26-year-old stayed unbeaten on 148*, with the lead soaring to 126 at Stumps. At the other end, Rehan Ahmed performed his role well to help stitch together an unbroken 41-run partnership.

Team India started Day 3 at 421-7 with a lead of 175 but were bowled out for 436 as Root finished with four wickets.

