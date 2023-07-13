[WATCH] On this day in 2002, Team India defied the odds to win the NatWest Series final against England at Lord's  

Team India achieved one of their most famous white-ball wins on July 13, 2002, when they chased down a massive 326-run target against England at Lord's. The two-wicket win is fondly remembered to this day as it arguably unearthed a new-look India brazen with ruthless aggression.

The Sourav Ganguly-led side marched into the final after topping the group stage over England and Sri Lanka. However, things did not go in their final initially after England chose to bat first. Centuries from Marcus Trescothick and skipper Nasser Hussain helped the hosts to post an imperious 325-5.

In a famous fightback, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag took on the England pacers and put up 106 runs in 14.3 overs. With the platform being set, it was up to the famed Indian middle order comprising the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid to continue the momentum.

However, in the space of 10 overs following the first dismissal, India found themselves tottering at 146-5 and were seemingly out of the contest. The responsibility of the run chase was down to the last batting pair of young guns in the form of Mohammed Kaif and Yuvraj Singh.

The duo kept the contest alive with their 121-run partnership for the sixth wicket, which ended with Yuvraj's dismissal to Paul Collingwood. The chasing side were still quite far away from the target and the onus was on Kaif to get the team there.

The right-handed batter stuck with the tail and aided by a cameo from Anil Kumble and utter chaos towards the end, the Men in Blue reached the target with three balls to spare.

Kaif was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 87 runs off 75 deliveries, which included six fours and two sixes.

Team India captain Sourav Ganguly's iconic celebration was the cherry on top of the cake at Lord's

After winning the final out of almost nowhere, the atmosphere was absolutely electric in the dressing room once the final run was hunted down.

Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly went a step further by taking his shirt off and waving it over his head while standing on the famous Lord's balcony.

The revenge arc was complete as England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff had initiated the saga after taking his shirt off following his team's five-run win over Ganguly and co. at the Wankhede Stadium earlier that year.

