[Watch] On this day in 2008 - Sachin Tendulkar overtook Brian Lara and became the highest run-scorer in Test cricket history

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar made history on this day in 2008 by becoming the highest run-scorer in Test cricket. West Indies great Brian Lara held the record until then with 11,953 runs. He retired from Test cricket in 2006 with that tally after the match agaisnt Pakistan in Karachi.

Sachin overtook Lara's tally on October 17, 2008, during the Test match against Australia in Mohali. In the first innings of the match, Sachin Tendulkar reached the milestone with a shot towards the gully region against Aussie pacer Peter Siddle, which fetched him three runs.

Things came to a standstill for a while as everyone in the stadium celebrated the moment with joy. Sachin acknowledged their applause by removing his helmet and lifting his bat in the air. The Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, also shook hands with Tendulkar to congratulate him after the moment.

Sachin hit 88 runs in the innings and helped India to 469, along with contributions from Sourav Ganguly (102) and MS Dhoni (92). India went on to win the match comfortably by 320 runs, thanks to a solid effort from the bowling attack.

"Use our headphones when we are going through crowds in airports"- Yuvraj Singh on Sachin Tendulkar's advice during the 2011 World Cup

Former Indian batting all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently opened up about the advice given by Sachin Tendulkar to all his teammates to help them handle pressure and expectations from the fans.

He revealed that Sachin asked them to stop reading newspapers, watching TV, and also wear headphones while traveling in airports. Speaking to The Week, Yuvraj said:

"We were trying to focus on the game, and in the World Cup, we had lost to South Africa - a game we should have won. The media started to go berserk. Sachin sat down with the team and said, 'We need to stop watching television, stop reading the papers. Use our headphones when we are going through crowds in airports. Just focus on the World Cup'. The team agreed, we just followed that and it really worked."

The Indian team went on to win the 2011 World Cup, which was also Tendulkar's sixth and last ODI World Cup campaign.