[WATCH] On this day in 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 171 against Australia in the ODI World Cup semi-finals 

Current Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a knock for the ages on July 20, 2017, to send her side into the final of the ODI World Cup in England. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 171 runs off just 115 deliveries in the rain-curtailed encounter to help the Women in Blue register one of their most famous ODI wins.

Australia were firm favorites to make it into yet another tournament final after losing only one match in the league stage. India skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to bat first in Derby, but found themselves in trouble at 35-2 in the 10th over.

The duo of Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur rebuilt the innings, but the latter went berserk in the second half of the innings. The acceleration level was arguably unprecedented as the Australian bowlers, in a rare moment, were absolutely hapless.

She scored 39 runs off her first 57 deliveries and went on to score the next 142 runs off just 58 balls to complete a sensational knock. Her effort helped Team India post a mammoth 281-4 in 42 overs, giving Australia a daunting task in the run chase.

Relive the magnificent knock right here:

in 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur recorded the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup! 171* runs115 balls20 fours7 sixes #OnThisDay in 2017, Harmanpreet Kaur recorded the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup! pic.twitter.com/hPMJu1ROyo

The Aussies gave it their best shot, courtesy of fighting knocks from middle-order batters Elyse Villani and Alex Blackwell, but were bowled out for 242 in the end.

"I am feeling proud" - Harmanpreet Kaur on her match-winning innings

Harmanpreet Kaur's mammoth effort is the second-highest score recorded by an Indian woman in the 50-over format, and the seventh-highest overall.

She spoke about her innings during the post-match presentation after being adjudged as the player of the match.

"Firstly, I am feeling proud. My innings was only worth because they were restricted. I'm looking forward to the finals. England is a good side and we will definitely give them a fight. It's always good when you score runs for your team and I'm very happy," she said.

"When we started from Mumbai, we were thinking of reaching the semi-finals and now we are here. I would like to thank the support staff and all the fans for their support," the ace batter added.

Harmanpreet scored a fifty in the final against England at Lord's as well, but her top-scoring effort went in vain as India tragically collapsed in the final phase of the game to lose out by nine runs.

Is Harmanpreet Kaur's heroics in the 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final the greatest knock by an Indian woman in the sport considering the situation and the strength of the opposition? Let us know what you think.