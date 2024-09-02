[Watch] Open nets to recovery bath: Shubman Gill trains at his home ground ahead of 2024 Duleep Trophy

Team India opener Shubman Gill on Monday, September 2, shared an Instagram video of his training session ahead of the 2024-25 home season. He was last seen in action during India’s white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, where he served as vice-captain. Previously, he captained India to a 4-1 series victory over Zimbabwe in a five-match T20I series.

Against Sri Lanka, Gill scored 73 runs across two matches but struggled in the ODI series, managing only 57 runs in three innings. India lost the ODI series 0-2 after the first match ended in a tie.

Following the tour, the 24-year-old enjoyed a vacation in Greece. He is now set to lead Team A in the 2024 Duleep Trophy, starting September 5. He shared a video of him practising at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, captioning it:

“The most effective way to do it is to do it.”

Team A features players such as Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav. The tournament will offer an excellent opportunity for players to find their form and gain valuable match practice ahead of the crucial home season.

Gill has represented India in 25 Tests, amassing 1,492 runs at an average of 35.52, including four centuries. In ODIs, the Punjab cricketer boasts an impressive record with 2,328 runs in 47 games at an average of 58.20, featuring 13 fifties and six centuries.

India's 2024-25 home season will kick off with a series against Bangladesh, beginning September 19. The series will feature two Test matches followed by three T20Is.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will then host New Zealand for a three-Test series from October 16. The Men in Blue will then tour South Africa for a four-match T20I series before the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar series, which starts on November 22 in Perth.

