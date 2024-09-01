Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar backed Rohit Sharma's men to make it a hat-trick of Test series wins in Australia during the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. India and Australia will battle in five Tests down under, starting in Perth on November 22.

While Australia defeated India in their most recent Test meeting at the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the latter have won the previous four bilateral Test series against the Aussies.

This includes back-to-back series wins in Australia by 2-1 scorelines in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

In his column for the Mid Day, Gavaskar said:

"It's going to be an exciting series for sure with the talent that is there on both sides and it will also show why Test match cricket is the ultimate format of our beloved game. Oh, and my prediction is a 3-1 win for India. With their opening batting problems exacerbated after the retirement of David Warner and the middle-order also a bit dodgy, the Aussies are ripe for the taking once again."

Australia has struggled with its test opening combination since the retirement of David Warner earlier this year. Veteran batter Steve Smith took the mantle of partnering Usman Khawaja at the top with below-par results, averaging under 28 in eight innings as an opener.

"The first Test will be crucial" - Sunil Gavaskar

CRICKET: DEC 19 Australia v India - First Test - Source: Getty

Sunil Gavaskar cautioned India against a customary slow start in an overseas Test series by highlighting the importance of the first Test.

India recently suffered a crushing defeat in the opening Test of their South Africa tour at the end of last year before leveling the two-Test affair at 1-1. Despite eventually winning 2-1 in 2020-21, India lost the opening Test at Adelaide by eight wickets to fall into a 0-1 hole.

"India being usual slow starters in an overseas series in SENA countries the first Test will be crucial. That they aren't playing proper first-class games before that as well as in the week-long gaps between some Test matches could work against them. That said, it is how schedules are nowadays for most touring sides," said Gavaskar.

Gavaskar had pointed out India's lack of preparation before and during the upcoming Australia series, with the side reportedly set to play a lone warm-up match in Perth just before the first Test and a two-day pink-ball outing before the second Test at Adelaide.

