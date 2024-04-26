[Watch] Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan takes a stunning catch during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Lahore

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan took a sensational catch during the first innings of the 4th T20I against New Zealand on Thursday (April 25) in Lahore.

On the fifth ball of the 14th over, New Zealand batter Mark Chapman hit off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed's delivery powerfully towards the cover region.

Shadab Khan, who was fielding there, timed his jump perfectly and completed a phenomenal catch. It was a crucial moment for Pakistan as Mark Chapman was the Player of the Match in the 3rd T20I last Sunday. The Kiwi batter walked back to the pavilion following his knock of 8 (9).

You can watch Shadab Khan's catch in the video below:

New Zealand edged out Pakistan by four runs to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the 5-match series

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. New Zealand scored a decent total of 178/7 in the first innings on the back of contributions from Tim Robinson (51), Dean Foxcroft (34), Tom Blundell (28), and Michael Bracewell (27). 23-year-old pacer Abbas Afridi starred for the hosts in the bowling department with three wickets.

In his comeback match, Fakhar Zaman (61) hit a half-century and tried to take his side home in the chase. However, he did not get much support from the rest of the line-up, as Pakistan ended with 174/8 in 20 overs. Babar Azam reflected on the loss after the match, saying:

"We restricted them well with the ball at the back end. They looked like getting 190-200 but we bowled right lengths to bring the game back to a chasing score. Losing 4 wickets in the powerplay was crucial. Then Fakhar played well and so did Imad in the end, but I think they bowled well in overs 7 and 10 and we lost wickets."

He added:

"Yes, we are trying out combinations and fine tuning ourselves and hope by World Cup time we will find the right combination and do well there. Our batting let us down in this contest."

The fifth T20I between the two sides will be held on Saturday (April 27) at the same venue in Lahore.

