[Watch] Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique notches up maiden double century in 2nd Test vs SL

Pakistan's opener Abdullah Shafique delivered a scintillating batting performance in the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

The right-handed batter countered the Sri Lankan bowlers with aplomb to propel the Men in Green into the pole position. Shafique completed his maiden Test double century, achieving the feat on Wednesday, July 26.

He crossed the 200-run mark in the 109th over of Pakistan's first innings, pulling a short ball from Asitha Fernando for a single to achieve the milestone. Shafique celebrated by pointing to his name on the back of the jersey.

You can watch Abdullah Shafique's celebration below:

Notably, Abdullah Shafique's heroics helped Pakistan gain a significant first-innings lead. At the time of writing, Pakistan were at 458/4 after 110 over and have a 292-run lead to their name.

Pakistan bowled out Sri Lanka for a paltry score of 166 in the first innings

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first in the second Test. However, they failed to make a significant impact in the first innings, getting bundled for just 166 runs.

Dhananjaya de Silva proved to be the lone warrior for the hosts with a 57-run knock. For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed picked up four wickets, while Naseem Shah finished with three scalps. Shaheen Afridi chipped in with a solitary wicket.

The ongoing fixture is a must-win one for Sri Lanka as they look to avoid a 2-0 clean sweep. Pakistan gained an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series after a four-wicket win in the opening fixture.

Babar Azam and Co. kicked off their World Test Championship (2023-25) cycle with a comprehensive win to add 12 points to their tally. With a PCT of 100, they currently occupy the top spot in the points table.

A win in the second Test will help Pakistan strengthen their position as the table-toppers for the time being. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are yet to open their account and are placed sixth in the standings.