[Watch] Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq plucks one-handed blinder at short leg in 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

Imam-ul-Haq's heroics in the field helped Pakistan end Day 1 on a high note in the ongoing Test series opener against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday, July 16.

Imam completed an awe-inspiring one-handed catch at short leg in the final over of Day 1 to dismiss Sadeera Samarawickrama on 36. The right-handed batter was undone by Agha Salman's sharp off-break.

Samarawickrama could only manage a thick inside edge that flew to the right of Iman. The short-leg fielder showed great reflexes, completing a stunning diving catch to provide his team with a crucial breakthrough.

You can watch the video of Imam's catch below:

Sri Lanka finished at 242/6 at stumps on Day 1. Dhananjaya de Silva has a great chance of notching up his 10th Test century, as he remained unbeaten at 94. Babar Azam and Co. will look to fold the home team early on Day 2 to be in a commanding position.

Shaheen Afridi ran through Sri Lanka's top order in his comeback Test

Pakistani speedster Shaheen Afridi bowled a fantastic spell up front in his comeback Test. The left-arm pacer sent back Sri Lanka's top three early, dismissing Nishan Madushkha, Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis after the Men in Green were asked to bowl first.

It is worth mentioning that with Madushka's wicket, Afridi became the 18th Pakistani bowler to complete 100 Test scalps.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews steadied the ship for the hosts after the shaky start, stitching together a crucial 131-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Following Mathews' dismissal, de Silva orchestrated a gritty 57-run stand for the sixth wicket with Sadeera Samarawickrama.

While Afridi was the pick of the bowlers on Day 1 with his three-wicket haul, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, and Agha Salman also chipped in by picking up one wicket each.