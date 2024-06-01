[Watch] Pakistan skipper Babar Azam consoles wicketkeeper Azam Khan after dismal showing in 4th T20I vs England

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam consoled wicketkeeper Azam Khan with encouraging words after the latter's dismal showing in the fourth T20I against England at the Oval on Thursday, May 30. Azam scored a five-ball duck followed by multiple dropped catches as Pakistan suffered a seven-wicket defeat.

It meant the Men in Green lost the four-match series 0-2 (two matches were abandoned due to rain) heading into the T20 World Cup at the West Indies and U.S.A.

Following the final T20I against England, Azam was heavily trolled on social media for his horrific day both in front of and behind the stumps. Yet skipper Babar walked up to the youngster and patted him on the back to keep him motivated.

Here is a video of the same:

Azam Khan endured a disastrous series, scoring only 11 runs at an average of 5.50 in 2 games. The 25-year-old has struggled in T20Is since debuting for Pakistan in 2021, averaging a woeful 9.77 at a strike rate of 135.38 in 13 games.

Despite the frailties in his international career, Azam has been picked in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, thanks to his strong performances at domestic and franchise cricket.

"We need to back who have been selected in the team" - Babar Azam

England v Pakistan - 4th Vitality IT20

Babar Azam continued supporting struggling wicketkeeper Azam Khan when asked about the latter's selection in the post-match press conference after Pakistan's series loss to England.

Despite an overall T20 average of almost 25 at a strike rate of 148, Azam Khan is yet to cross 30 in his 12 T20I innings.

On Azam's inclusion, Babar said:

"When we don't select a player, you ask us why did we not select him. And then when we select him, you ask us why was he selected. We need to back who have been selected in the team."

Pakistan will look to continue their consistent run in T20 World Cups, having reached the final and semi-final in the 2021 and 2022 editions, respectively.

The Men in Green's World Cup campaign will begin against co-hosts U.S.A. in Dallas on Thursday, June 6.

