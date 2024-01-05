[Watch] Pakistan trap Steve Smith with unconventional field placing on Day 3 of AUS vs PAK Test

Pakistan deployed an unconventional field placing tactic against Steve Smith on Day 3 of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday. The visitors placed three covers for the former Aussie skipper, who ended up being caught by one of them.

Responding to Pakistan’s first-innings total of 313, Australia began Day 3 on 116/2 with Marnus Labuschagne batting on 23 and Smith on 6. The experienced duo added 79 runs for the third wicket before an unconventional piece of thinking from Pakistan led to the latter’s dismissal.

Pakistan had three covers in place for Smith with an obvious aim to frustrate him into a false stroke. In the 74th over of the innings, the right-hander, who had batted patiently for his 38, walked down the pitch to left-arm pacer Mir Hamza and attempted to loft him over the three fielders placed on the off side.

Smith, however, failed to get the desired elevation on the stroke and ended up being caught by former Pakistan captain Babar Azam. The Australian batter struck only three fours in his 86-ball knock.

Pakistan fought back strongly after Smith’s dismissal to restrict Australia to 299 in 109.4 overs and gain a slender 14-run first innings lead. Labuschagne went on to score 60, while Mitchell Marsh contributed 54 and Alex Carey 38. In-form Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal’s 6/91, however, ensured the visitors stayed in the hunt.

Pakistan batting collapse puts Australia on top at SCG

After a good bowling effort, Pakistan conceded the advantage back to Australia by losing their seven wickets for only 67 runs in their second innings in Sydney.

The visitors got off to a disastrous start in the second innings as both their openers were dismissed without scoring. Abdullah Shafique was knocked over by a jaffa from left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, while skipper Shan Masood played a loose stroke to be caught behind off Josh Hazlewood.

Saim Ayub looked impressive for his 33 off 53 balls, but could not convert his start. He was trapped lbw by Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Pakistan suffered another massive blow when senior batter Babar was caught behind for 23 off a flighted delivery from Travis Head.

The visitors had lost half their side for 67 when Saud Shakeel (2) was caught at first slip off Hazlewood. Sajid Khan (0) and Agha Salman (0) also perished in the same over.

