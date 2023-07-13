[Watch] "Papa is so happy to see Dada at Lord's balcony" - Mohammad Kaif shares heartwarming video of parents enjoying epic Lord's win

It's been 21 years to the day when Mohammad Kaif played an extraordinary knock of 87*(75) to help India claim an improbable victory over England in the NatWest 2002 final.

Chasing a mammoth target of 326, it seemed all over for India when they were reduced to 146/5. However, Yuvraj Singh and Kaif got together and added 121 runs for the sixth wicket. While Yuvraj was dismissed, Kaif remained unbeaten to see India pull off a thrilling victory which is still remembered fondly by fans.

Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter on Thursday (July 13) to share a video of his parents enjoying a replay of the match on TV. Here's what Kaif captioned his tweet with:

"Went home to Allahabad and caught Natwest rerun with parents. Maa's words: "Final live to nahi dekh paye, but Allah ka karam ki hazaar baar ye match dekha TV pe (Couldn't watch the final live but by God's grace, have watched this match a thousand times on TV)". Papa is so happy to see Dada at Lord's balcony."

My parents went for a movie after Sachin got out: Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif, on the show 'Breakfast with Champions', had shared a hilarious story about how his parents didn't watch his heroic knock live. He revealed that once Tendulkar was dismissed, his parents thought that the game was over and they went to watch Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Devdas'.

Recalling the instance, Kaif stated:

“In fact, my parents went for a movie after Sachin got out, they went for Shah Rukh‘s Devdas, in a theatre near my house. Didn’t see their son play. When we won the match, the entire colony came to my house, saw the door locked.

"They thought the family has done this themselves since Kaif won them the match. The crowd then got to know that the family was in fact in the theatre watching a movie, and the people went there and told them that their son had won India the game."

Kaif's sensational knock still remains one of the most clutch performances under pressure by an Indian in a knockout game.

