[Watch] Pat Cummins runs out Dunith Wellage with a direct hit in the AUS vs SL 2023 World Cup match

Australia captain Pat Cummins led from the front in the 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, October 16.

The skipper brought back Australia into the contest by dismissing Lanka openers Pathum Nissaka and Kusal Perrera following their 125-run partnership. He then ran out Dunith Wellage with an accurate direct hit.

The ran out took place in the 35th over. Mitchell Starc bowled an attempted yorker which ended as a full toss. Wellalage pushed it towards mid-off. Cummins came in charging towards the ball and threw it at the stumps in a flash. The replays showed that the batter was millimeters short of the crease despite putting in a desperate dive to save his wicket.

Watch the dismissal below:

Sri Lanka lose plot against Pat Cummins-led Australia in 2023 World Cup match, loses last nine wickets for 52 runs

Sri Lanka lost the plot after a sensational start from openers Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka.

Perera scored 78 runs off 82 balls, including 12 boundaries. Nissanka also chipped in with 61 off 67 deliveries, comprising eight boundaries. The duo fell prey to Pat Cummins, who also ran out Wellage.

Adam Zampa then continued Australia’s stronghold by dismissing Kusal Mendis (nine off 13) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (run-a-ball eight). The duo had smashed centuries against Pakistan in their previous game. The leg spinner also got rid of Chamika Karunaratne (two off 11) and Maheesh Theekshana (out for a duck), both trapped lbw in front of the stumps. He finished with a spell of 4/47.

Mitchell Starc, meanwhile, bowled out Dhananjaya de Silva (seven off 13) and Lahiru Kumara (four off eight), ending with figures of 2/43.

Glenn Maxwell put a final nail into the coffin by ending a fighting knock from Charith Asalanka (25 off 39).

In the end, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 209 in 43.3 overs, losing their last nine wickets for just 52 runs.

Expand Tweet

Pat Cummins and Co. will now look to register their first win of the 2023 World Cup after losing to India and South Africa by six wickets and 134 runs, respectively, in the first two games.

It's worth mentioning that Lanka are playing without regular captain Dasun Shanaka, who has been ruled out of the 2023 World Cup due to a thigh injury. Kusal Mendis is leading them in the game against Australia.

Follow the AUS vs SL 2023 World Cup live score updates here.