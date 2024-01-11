[Watch] “Pehle se hi kuch decide hua hai?” - Shaheen Afridi blames speed guns for his medium pace bowling during Test series vs Australia

Pakistan’s newly appointed T20I captain Shaheen Afridi has hilariously blamed speed guns for his medium-pace bowling during the recently concluded Test series versus Australia.

Ahead of the T20I series in New Zealand, Afridi revealed that the speed gun shockingly showed his pace around 132-133 kmph while he usually bowls 140+kmph. The speedster said during the press conference:

“To be honest pehle toh hum khud agar bowling kar rahe the, na toh board to dekh rahe the ki yaar, ye sach me hum yahi hain? Kyunki, pata hi nahi chal raha tha, jo body suru se bowling kar rahi hai aur wo itna jor laga ke 132-33 pe aati hai to hum khud hi hairan hai ki yaar kya pehle se hi kuch decide hua hai ki is pace se zyada nahi hoga?”

Translated version:

“To be honest, first of all, when we were bowling and looking at the board (side screen), we were surprised whether we were really bowling at that pace because our bodies are adapted to bowl faster. We couldn’t find how we were not able to bowl over 132-33kmph. We were surprised if it was pre-decided that the speed gun wouldn’t show more than that.”

For the unversed, Afridi scalped eight wickets in two Tests at an average of 41.63. The 23-year-old was rested for the final Test in Sydney. Australia won the three-match series 3-0.

“Proud moment for me to represent Pakistan” – Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude to lead Pakistan in the T20I format. The speedster said that he is looking forward to the new challenge after Babar Azam stepped down from the role following the ODI World Cup last year.

He was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan:

"It's very exciting challenge and proud moment for me to represent Pakistan. Not easy, first time captaincy, new challenge and in New Zealand. We have a very good track record against New Zealand but they are one of the best teams in the world so we'll try to do our best.”

Afridi further hinted that Pakistan will make experiments with the batting order to prepare for the 2024 T20 World Cup. He said:

“Some young players are making a comeback like Azam Khan, Aamer Jamal and Sahibzada Farhan and there are some new players like Haseebullah and Abbas Afridi. We are hoping to give them a chance in these five T20Is and upcoming T20I matches ahead of World Cup.”

He also backed Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan as their best opening pair:

"Babar and Rizwan will always be the best opening pair for Pakistan. I think we have 17 matches before the World Cup, and we should try different combinations and try to figure out which player fits in which position and we will try to play them [in that position].”

Pakistan will begin the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, January 12.

