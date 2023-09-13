[Watch] Physical fight breaks out between fans after Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka's Super 4 encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12, proved to be a closely contested affair.

Rohit Sharma and Co. eventually secured a 41-run victory in a low-scoring thriller, successfully defending a 214-run target. While Sri Lanka did give India a tough fight, their batting let them down as they were bundled out for 172 in 41.3 overs.

Following the game, there was a physical altercation in the stadium, allegedly between Indian and Sri Lankan fans. A short clip from the incident has gone viral on social media.

You can watch the video of the fight below:

Notably, with their victory over Sri Lanka, India became the first team to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front, notching up his third consecutive half-century in the tournament.

He was the top scorer with a crucial 53-run knock. Kuldeep Yadav shone with the ball yet again, bagging a four-wicket haul.

"Challenging in a lot of aspects" - Rohit Sharma's on India's Asia Cup 2023 clash vs Sri Lanka

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma expressed his delight over the team's performance against Sri Lanka in challenging conditions.

During a post-match interview, he stated that the side are keen to play on similar touch pitches. Sharma said:

"Was a good game. For us also to play a game like that under pressure on a slightly challenging pitch. Challenging in a lot of aspects. Definitely looking to play on pitches like this to see what we can achieve, we might as well come here and play on pitches like these."

It is worth mentioning that Bangladesh have been eliminated from the race to the Asia Cup 2023 final. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will battle it out in a virtual semi-final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 14.

India, on the other hand, will next be seen in action against Bangladesh at the same venue on Friday, September 15.