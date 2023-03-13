[Watch] "Plane me udaaunga aaj" - Virat Kohli's hilarious comment caught on stump mic during IND vs AUS 2023 Test

Virat Kohli seems to be over the moon after ending his Test century drought in Ahmedabad yesterday. The star Indian batter now wants to fly an aeroplane as his hilarious chat with his teammates was caught on the stump mic earlier today in the ongoing Ahmedabad Test match against Australia.

After Matthew Kuhnemann lost his wicket in the visitors' second innings, India got a brief break as new batter Marnus Labuschagne walked out to bat. During that break, Kohli spoke with wicket-keeper KS Bharat and the other close-in fielders.

Here's what Kohli was caught saying on the stump mic:

"Plane me pehle hi beth jaaunga. Hai? Pehle hi beth jaaunga plane me, plane me udaaunga aaj." (I will sit in the plane first. Fine? I'll sit first in the plane. I'll fly the plane today).

You can watch the video here:

It is unclear where Virat Kohli and the rest of the Indian team want to go, but some other player's comment was also heard on the stump mic. He mentioned that their destination is around 10 minutes away.

Players could be talking about leaving for their homes after the grueling Test series against Australia. The heat in Ahmedabad would have taken a toll on the Indian players, who fielded for 178.5 overs in the first innings and 70 overs so far in the second innings.

Virat Kohli is in a light-hearted mood today at the Narendra Modi Stadium

Kohli is having a great time in the Ahmedabad Test match against Australia. The star Indian batter scored 186 runs in the first innings and also had fun banter with umpire Nitin Menon during the second innings.

Apart from that, a picture has surfaced on social media where Virat can be seen kicking his teammate Shubman Gill in hilarious fashion on their way to the dressing room.

