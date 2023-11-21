[Watch] PM Narendra Modi consoles players in Indian dressing room after heartbreaking loss to Australia in 2023 World Cup 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Indian players in the dressing room after their heartbreaking loss to Australia in 2023 World Cup final on November 19.

For the unversed, India lost the summit clash against Australia by six wickets. The Men in Blue failed to cross the final hurdle despite registering 10 wins on the trot.

In a video shared on X, Modi spoke to the players and encouraged them for their efforts throughout the marquee ICC tournament. A clip showed him putting smiles on the faces of India skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The 73-year-old also met other players, including Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and head coach Rahul Dravid.

Asia News International (ANI) shared the video on X and wrote:

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Team India in their dressing room after the ICC World Cup Finals at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on 19th November. The PM spoke to the players and encouraged them for their performance throughout the tournament.”

Watch the interaction below:

What happened in the 2023 World Cup final?

Asked to bat first, India posted 240 in 50 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. The duo scored 66 off 107 and 54 off 63, sharing a crucial 67-run partnership for the fourth wicket to rescue India from 81/3. Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma slammed 47 off 31, comprising four sixes and as many boundaries.

Mitchell Starc starred with the ball for Australia, finishing with figures of 3/55. Australian skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets apiece, while Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa also settled for one each.

Chasing 241, Travis Head smacked 137 runs off 120 balls, including four sixes and 15 boundaries, and took the Aussies to sixth World Cup glory. Marnus Labuschagne also played a handy knock of an unbeaten 58 off 110 deliveries, comprising four boundaries. The duo added a 192-run partnership after the Aussies were reduced to 47/3 to set up the win.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets for India, while Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj bagged one apiece.

Suryakumar Yadav-led India will next play a five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning on November 23.