[Watch] Pooja Vastrakar runs out Tammy Beaumont with a direct hit in IND-W vs ENG-W

India all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar produced a stunning throw to find England opener Tammy Beaumont short of her crease during Day 2 of the ongoing one-off Test on Friday, December 15. She ran out Beaumont for just 10 runs (35 balls) with a direct hit.

The latter could have proved dangerous as she has a double century in Tests, which came against Australia Women during her last outing earlier this year.

The incident took place during the 19th over of England’s 1st innings. Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowled a full-length delivery on the legs and Natalie Sciver-Brunt guided it towards the leg side and took off for the run. Beaumont responded well, but Vastrakar quickly collected the ball and produced a direct hit to find the batter short of her crease. The sharp throw will remind you of Ravindra Jadeja's fielding briliance.

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

With the dismissal, India Women reduced England women to 79/3 after 18.5 overs.

Pooja Vastrakar's India Women continue to dominate England Women on Day 2

A clinical bowling performance helped India Women dominate England Women during the opening session of Day 2. The Women in Blue reduced the visitors to 108/4 in 25.2 overs with Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones at the crease.

Apart from the runout, Pooja Vastrakar also took the prized wicket of England captain Heather Knight 11 (23). Meanwhile, Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma sent back Sophia Dunkley 11 (10) and Danielle Wyatt 19 (24), respectively.

Earlier, in the first innings, India Women posted 428 in 104.3 overs. Debutante Subha Satheesh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, and Deepti Sharma chipped in with half-centuries each. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Sneh Rana too contributed 49 (81) and 30 (73), respectively.

Lauren Bell and Sophie Ecclestone emerged as the pick of the bowlers for England Women, bagging three wickets apiece. Kate Cross, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, and Charlie Dean settled for one wicket apiece.

Follow the IND-W vs ENG-W one-off Test live score and updates here.