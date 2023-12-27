[Watch] Prasidh Krishna bags maiden Test wicket by dismissing Kyle Verreynne during IND vs SA 1st Test

Test debutant Prasidh Krishna picked up his first wicket for India in the longest format during Day 2 of the first Test in Centurion on Wednesday, December 27. It came in the form of South African wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

It was a tough day for the debutant as he was leaking runs and wasn't able to be consistent in his line and length. However, he got one delivery to bounce off a shorter length a lot more than Verreynne expected.

The wicketkeeper-batter could only get a glove on it as keeper KL Rahul completed a simple catch. While the on-field umpire did not adjudge the batter out, India went for a DRS. The replays showed a clear spike just as the ball passed the gloves of the batter.

Here's a video of Prasidh Krishna's maiden Test wicket:

Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur couldn't back up Bumrah-Siraj's good work

With Mohammed Shami out injured, the role of Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur was going to be crucial after the start given by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. However, both Prasidh and Thakur gave away easy runs with some gentle looseners.

Dean Elgar smashed a sensational hundred and is unbeaten on 140 at Stumps on Day 2. Another debutant David Bedingham had a great outing, scoring a half-century. He strung together that massive partnership of 131 runs with Elgar for the fourth wicket.

The visitors managed to pick a couple of quick wickets of Bedingham and Verreynne towards the back end of the day. However, South Africa still have five wickets in the shed and have already taken a lead of 11 runs.

Team India's backs are against the wall in the Test. However, they will need to keep believing that they can wrap South Africa's batting up quickly on Day 3 to give themselves a chance of making a comeback.

