[Watch] Prasidh Krishna dismisses Harry Tector for his first-ever wicket on debut in IND vs IRE 1st T20I

Prasidh Krishna dismissed Harry Tector for his first-ever wicket on his T20I debut between India and Ireland at the Village in Dublin on Friday, August 18. The 27-year-old took the wicket in his first over.

The incident took place in the fifth over of Ireland's innings when Krishna bowled a short-pitched delivery on middle and off stump. Tector tried to create room and play a ramp shot but mistimed it, which went straight to Tilak Varma at short third man. The latter ran to complete a fairly easy catch.

Watch Prasidh Krishna's first-ever T20I wicket below:

Krishna then quickly got rid of George Dockrell, caught out to Ruturaj Gaikwad at cover in the seventh over.

Krishna, who has played 14 ODIs for Team India, is making his return to international cricket after a lengthy injury layoff. He didn’t play any competitive cricket due to a lumbar spine injury following his India tour of Zimbabwe in August last year.

India opt to field against Ireland; Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah wreak havoc

India captain Jasprit Bumrah opted to field against Ireland on Friday. The visitors included debutants Prasidh Krishna and Kolkata Knight Riders sensation Rinku Singh in their playing XI.

The series opener also marked the return of skipper Bumrah, who last played against Australia in September last year. Dube also returned to the national fold after three years and seven months following his heroics with the bat for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

At the time of writing, Ireland were 57/5 after 10 overs, with Curtis Campher and Mark Adair at the crease. The duo will now look to take Ireland to a respectable score.

For India, Bumrah and Krishna made early inroads with two wickets each in their opening spells. Ravi Bishnoi, meanwhile, dismissed Irish captain Paul Stirling.

Ireland XI: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White.

India XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ravi Bishnoi.

