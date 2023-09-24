[Watch] Prasidh Krishna dismisses Steve Smith for a golden duck in 2nd ODI between India and Australia in Indore

Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna dismissed Steve Smith for a golden duck in the second ODI between India and Australia on Sunday (September 24) in Indore.

The hosts batted first in the contest and notched up a gigantic total of 399/5 in 50 overs. Shubman Gill (104), Shreyas Iyer (105), KL Rahul (52), and Suryakumar Yadav (72*) batted well to propel India to a massive score.

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna then gave a wonderful start in the second innings by scalping two consecutive wickets in his first over of the match. He managed to get an outside edge of Matthew Short on the third ball of the second over. It traveled quickly to the third man region, where Ravichandran Ashwin took a sharp catch.

Krishna then gave India a massive breakthrough by sending Smith back to the pavilion off the very next delivery. Due to the scoring rate pressure, Smith tried to attack from the onset and went hard at the ball but could only edge it into the hands of Shubman Gill in the slips.

"You said you can even do the engagement but won't marry" - Aakash Chopra on Prasidh Krishna missing out on a World Cup spot

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently opined that selectors and team management did not have enough trust in Prasidh Krishna, which led to his omission from the 2023 ODI World Cup squad.

Chopra said:

"Prasidh Krishna would have got extra pace. You gave a proposal but refused to marry. You said you can even do the engagement but won't marry. You have that much confidence that you kept him in the scheme of things in the Asia Cup. You have trust but eventually you don't have enough trust that you can take him forward."

