[Watch] Pretoria Capitals opener Will Jacks smashes fastest century in SA20 history

Pretoria Capitals opener Will Jacks picked the bones out of the Durban Super Giants' bowling attack in their SA20 contest at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday. The Englishman blasted nine towering sixes in his 42-ball 101, which helped his side post 204 in their allotted 20 overs.

The right-hander went hammer and tongs after his fellow England teammate Reece Topley, smashing him for three sixes to take 19 runs in his first over. He didn't spare Marcus Stoinis and Junior Dala in the next two overs, putting them under pressure from the outset.

The Super Giants hit back with two quick wickets. But Jacks wrested the momentum back for his side with three consecutive sixes off Keshav Maharaj, immediately after reaching his half-century off 23 balls.

The 25-year-old reached the magical three-figure mark in the 13th over off only 41 balls, making it the fastest in the tournament history. However, he perished off the very next delivery as Dwaine Pretorius forced him to hole out to point.

Following the opening partnership of 75, the next highest stand was just 44 between Colin Ingram and James Neesham.

The Pretoria Capitals are currently at the bottom of the SA20 2024 points table

At the time of writing, the Pretoria Capitals need a win badly in the SA20 2024 and are one of two winless teams, with the other being the Joburg Super Kings.

Pretoria went down to the unbeaten Paarl Royals in the opening game by 27 runs after failing to chase down a relatively modest 161. They lost to the Royals for the second time after the latter smashed 210 to win by a narrow margin of 10 runs.

The Pretoria-based franchise were the runners-up of the inaugural edition, losing to the SunRisers Eastern Cape by six wickets in a low-scoring final at the New Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Having made 204 against the Super Giants, Wayne Parnell and Co. should fancy their chances of getting off the mark this year.

