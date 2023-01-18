England all-rounder Will Jacks took one of the most stunning one-handed catches in T20 cricket and made it look exceptionally easy. The 24-year-old took social media by storm after plucking the ball nonchalantly against the Johannesburg Super Kings in SA20 at the Wanderers on Tuesday.

The dismissal occurred in the 20th over when Gerald Coetzee smeared a low full-toss from Eathan Bosch to deep mid-wicket. Jacks, who came running, put his right hand forward and plucked the ball out of thin air close to the fence. The Surrey all-rounder also ensured not to touch the boundary rope before celebrating with his teammates.

The Capitals elected to field first and the Super Kings had a sedate start before Leus du Plooy ran riot on the opposition, getting to his fifty in 35 deliveries. The left-handed batter stayed unbeaten at 75 off 40 balls, laced with seven fours and five towering sixes, including taking Wayne Parnell for 21 in the 19th over, as Super Kings posted 168-6. Bosch was Capitals' best bowler with figures of 3-0-12-3.

Will Jacks delivers a below-par performance with the bat

Will Jacks. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chasing a tricky 169, the Capitals had more than a decent start before Jacks perished for 16 off 13 balls as Alzarri Joseph sent his off-stump cartwheeling. The rest of the batters got starts without converting it into a significant score. Off-spinner Aaron Phangiso starred with four wickets, while Joseph and Romario Shepherd snared two each to script a six-run win.

Pretoria Capitals @PretoriaCapsSA Defeat at The Wanderers. Defeat at The Wanderers.

It was also the Capitals' first loss of the tournament, as they are in third spot, while the Super Kings are at sixth.

Will Jacks made his international debut in the seven-game T20I series against Pakistan in September 2022 and had his first Test appearance against the same opposition in December.

The same month also saw him fetch INR 3.2 crores from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023 mini-auction held in Kochi. He showcased his potential with the bat against the SunRisers Eastern Cape, blasting a 46-ball 92 to propel his side to 216-6 and eventually a 37-run win.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes