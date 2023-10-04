[Watch] Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and others celebrate Rishabh Pant's birthday at the NCA

Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant turned 26 on Wednesday (October 4). The flamboyant player is currently out of action and is undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a car accident in December last year.

In the aftermath of the accident, Pant received treatment in a hospital and also underwent surgery. After resting at home for a couple of weeks, he traveled to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore to begin his rehabilitation under the guidance of BCCI staff.

The southpaw is recovering well but the exact timeline of his comeback is not yet known.

Rishabh Pant celebrated his birthday along with his Delhi Capitals (DC) Prithvi Shaw and Axar Patel, who are also at the NCA due to fitness issues. Shaw and Axar went on to rub cake on Pant's face.

You can watch the Pant's birthday celebrations in the video below:

Rishabh Pant backed him to the T in the IPL: Abhinav Mukund about Kuldeep Yadav's comeback in white-ball cricket

Former Indian opener Abhinav Mukund recently gave credit to Rishabh Pant for backing Kuldeep Yadav during the IPL while captaining Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022.

Mukund opined that Kuldeep owes a lot to Rishabh for presenting opportunities in the IPL after he was frequently benched and then released by KKR. Speaking to Jio Cinema, Abhinav Mukund said:

"It’s Rishabh Pant, he was the guy who backed him to the T in the IPL in terms of giving him the comeback. He (Kuldeep) was not sought after in terms of the IPL at that point. Pant actually backed him and gave him that run to give him confidence. Kuldeep owes a lot to Rishabh in terms of getting him back on track."

On the bowling adjustments made by Kuldeep, Mukund continued:

"He has worked on his bowling a lot. He has changed his run-up, he was more angular when he started out. He has become a lot straighter. That means he is getting into the stride much faster than he was which is enabling him to bowl that flatter trajectory. He is looking like a dream bowler right now, he is looking very, very good."

