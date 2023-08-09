[Watch] Prithvi Shaw blasts 244 off 153 for Northamptonshire against Somerset in One-Day Cup

Prithvi Shaw starred with the bat for Northamptonshire against Somerset in the One Day Cup on Wednesday, (August 9). He smashed a scorching 244 off 153 at a staggering strike rate of 159.47, including 11 sixes and 28 boundaries.

The right-handed batter reached his double century off just 129 deliveries after completing his ton in 81 balls.

The 23-year-old shared a century partnership for the second wicket with Ricardo Vasconcelos and a 94-run stand with Sam Whiteman for the third wicket. He was eventually caught by George Thomas at deep mid-wicket off Danny Lamb in the 50th over.

In a video shared by One Day Cup’s Twitter handle, Shaw was seen taking a single to complete his double century before celebrating it with his batting partner Sam Whiteman.

Watch Prithvi Shaw's celebrations after reaching double century:

Shaw’s exploits helped him return to form after his underwhelming shows in his first two outings for Northamptonshire against Gloucestershire (34) and Sussex (26).

The Mumbai batter recently scored 113 runs in two games, including a half-century, for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy. Shaw also had a below-par season for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, scoring 106 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 124.71, including a lone half-century.

Prithvi Shaw will now look to continue his exploits with the bat as he seeks a comeback to the Indian team. He was recently ignored for the three T20Is in Ireland and the 19th Asian Games. The opening batter played his last game for India against Sri Lanka in July 2021.

Prithvi Shaw’s double ton propels Northamptonshire to mammoth score

A clinical batting performance from Prithvi Shaw propelled Northamptonshire to 415-8 in their allotted 50 overs. Apart from Shaw, Sam Whiteman and Ricardo Vasconcelos chipped in with 54 (51) and 47 (53) respectively .

For Somerset, Jack Brooks was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3-75, while Danny Lamb scalped two. Shoaib Bashir and George Thomas settled for a wicket apiece.

