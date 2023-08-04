[Watch] Prithvi Shaw gets out hit-wicket during Northamptonshire debut in England

Prithvi Shaw got out hit-wicket against Gloucestershire on Friday, August 4, in an ill-fated start to his overseas stint for Northamptonshire at England's One Day Cup.

Right-arm pacer Paul van Meekeren bowled a perfectly-rising bouncer at Shaw from over the wicket. The Indian tried to pull it but the ball bounced over his swing to the wicketkeeper at pace, and he lost his balance. As he collapsed, the bat clipped the base of the stumps. As the fielding team celebrated, he sat and pondered.

You can watch the wicket here:

Gloucestershire set a target of 279 in 50 overs thanks to a century from Graeme van Buuren. Shaw had gotten off to a good start in the chase, racing to a run-a-ball 34 with two boundaries and a six, despite wickets falling rapidly on the other end.

His dismissal, however, left his team in a precarious spot at 54/6 after 15.6 overs.

"I don’t think it will be the right time to make any adjustments to my game now" - Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw hasn't played international cricket in almost two years and is arguably going through the leanest phase of his career. He had a poor IPL 2023 and was overlooked for India's second-string squads for T20Is against West Indies and Ireland, and the Asia Games.

Then, Shaw chose the county stint over playing in the Deodhar Trophy at home. The youngster was recently asked if he was planning to make any changes to his technique for the stint, to which he replied (via Cricbuzz):

“I don’t think it will be the right time to make any adjustments to my game now. Whatever adjustments I had to make to my game, has already been done. Once I go there and get my eyes set, I just need to play my natural game… I’ve been going there since I was 12 years old. I’ve done six months of schooling in Manchester. I like the country and the people there. They are very nice, I like to spend time there."

Shaw added that he's using the opportunity to express himself while playing in England.