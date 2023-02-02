Indian captain Hardik Pandya gave explosive opener Prithvi Shaw the opportunity to hold the trophy as the team posed for a photo as champions of the T20I series against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 1).

Shaw might have been a bit low on confidence, as he didn't get even a single game to play in the series. However, with the Indian team's custom of handing the trophy to the newcomers and youngsters, it was a great gesture from Hardik to let Shaw lift the trophy and soak in the cheers from the fans.

Prithvi Shaw still awaiting opportunity in T20I team

With the selectors seemingly having moved on from veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the shortest format, it felt like Prithvi Shaw would finally get consistent opportunities to prove his mettle.

However, that wasn't to be as India have played nine T20Is post the T20 World Cup last year, and Shaw hasn't featured in any of them. After much anticipation, the opener got a place in the Indian T20I squad against New Zealand. Many felt that after two games on the bench, he would get a chance in Ahmedabad.

However, that wasn't to be as the Indian team management continued with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill as their openers. While Gill has justified his selection with a scintillating 126*, Ishan's struggles just don't seem to end in T20Is.

Ishan has been on a horror run with the bat in his last 13 innings. The IPL 2023 season will be a crucial one for both Ishan and Shaw as India continue their build-up to the T20 World Cup 2024 with Hardik Pandya at the helm.

If Ishan Kishan has a poor season, Shaw might replace him as the opener in the T20I team.

