[Watch] Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant unwind with a game of FIFA on PlayStation

Indian cricketers Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw are currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The two youngsters are recovering from their respective injuries. Pant suffered multiple injuries after being involved in a horrific car crash last December. Shaw, on the other hand, injured his knee in August while playing for Northamptonshire in England's One-Day Cup.

The two youngsters recently competed against each other in a game of FIFA on PlayStation. Shaw shared an Instagram story on Saturday, October 7, giving fans a glimpse of how they unwind after training.

It is worth mentioning that Prithvi Shaw showcased tremendous form during his brief stint with Northamptonshire. The opening batter made headlines with a record-breaking 244-run knock against Somerset. He followed it up by scoring an unbeaten 125 against Durham.

However, his campaign ended abruptly after he picked up a knee injury while fielding against Durham. He was diagnosed with a Grade 2 Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury.

The 23-year-old lost his place in the national team due to fitness and form issues. His career earned a new lease of life after he was picked in India's T20I squad for their home series against New Zealand earlier this year.

Unfortunately for him, he didn't get to feature in the playing XI. He had a miserable Indian Premier League (IPL), mustering just 106 runs from eight outings at an average of 13.25.

Rishabh Pant recently celebrated his birthday at NCA in the company of Prithvi Shaw and Axar Patel

Rishabh Pant turned 26 on Wednesday, October 4. The keeper-batter celebrated his special day with Delhi Capitals (DC) teammates Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and others at the NCA.

You can watch the video of Pant's birthday celebration below:

Rishabh Pant has missed several crucial matches due to his injuries. He was ruled out of the IPL 2023 and was also unavailable for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

There is no official confirmation as of now regarding Pant's cricketing return. However, he has resumed batting practice, which is an indication that he is recovering well.