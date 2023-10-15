[Watch] Rahmanullah Gurbaz loses cool after getting run out on 80 in ENG vs AFG 2023 World Cup match

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz lost his cool after getting run out on 80 against England in the 2023 World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, October 15.

The right-handed batter missed out on a well-deserved century Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi ran despite playing straight into the hands of the fielder. He scored 80 runs off 57 balls, including four sixes and eight boundaries. He also shared a 114-run stand with Ibrahim Zadran (28 off 48) for the opening wicket.

The dismissal took place in the 19th over when Adil Rashid bowled a flighted delivery on off-stump. Shahidi went for the drive, but it got towards the inner half towards the short mid-wicket fielder David Willey. Shahidi ran, and Gurbaz responded, but Willey picked it up quickly, and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler took the bails off in a flash. Gurbaz dived, but the replays showed he was well short of the crease.

Following the dismissal, Gurbaz beat the bat on the ground to express his frustration.

Gurbaz recenly scored a century against Sri Lanka in the warmup game. He followed it up with 47 and 21 against Bangladesh and India, respectively, in the first two matches.

England dominate Afghanistan after Rahmanullah Gurbaz's wicket in the 2023 World Cup match

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup match on Sunday. The defending champions fielded the same XI after winning the previous game against Bangladesh by 137 runs to return to winning ways.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan made a solitary change as wicketkeeper-batter Ikram Alikhil replaced Najibullah Zadran in the XI after losing their last game to India by eight wickets.

At the time of writing, Afghanistan were 174/4 after 32 overs, with Shahidi and Ikram at the crease. Adil Rashid provided the first breakthrough for England, dismissing Ibrahim before sending back Rahmat Shah (3 off 8) in the next over. Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone dismissed Azmatullah Omarzai (19 off 24).

