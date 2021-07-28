Watch: Rahul Chahar gives Wanindu Hasaranga a fiery send-off

Rahul Chahar was pumped up when he picked up the wicket of Wanindu Hasaranga during the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka. Hasaranga didn't reply in an angry fashion but just sarcastically applauded Chahar for deceiving him.

Just a delivery before the wicket, Rahul Chahar was hit straight over his head by Hasaranga for a brilliant boundary. However, on the very next delivery, Chahar deceived the batsman in the flight and Hasaranga could only get a leading edge to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at short point.

Here is the video of Rahul Chahar taking Hasaranga's wicket

Very similar to Deepak Chahar. https://t.co/hAUFmaWmZ8 — Suraj Jajoo (@JajooSuraj) July 28, 2021

Rahul Chahar deserved a wicket because he had bowled really well, giving away just 27 runs off his four overs. India went into the game with three spinners and that was a brilliant call given the sluggishness in the wicket.

Rahul Chahar is a similar bowler to Yuzi Chahal who has a big heart even if they are put under pressure, they come back well. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 28, 2021

Varun Chakravarthy was also sensational, conceding just 17 runs off his four overs and also managing to pick up a wicket. Kuldeep Yadav had a good day and picked up a couple of wickets, proving why he is still good enough as a T20 bowler.

The Indian pacers contributed as well. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was at his best and Chetan Sakariya also showed his variations at the death. However, Sri Lanka got home in the end with two balls to spare.

Chasing just 133 runs to win, the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Although they looked to be favourites to win the game for the majority of the chase, the match went down to the wire.

Rahul Chahar dismissing Hasaranga looked to be the turning point in the game as the latter was looking dangerous. However, Dhananjaya De Silva played an anchor's innings to guide Sri Lanka home and level the series. This has beautifully set up the final T20I, which will be a series decider to be played on Thursday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar