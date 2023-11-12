[Watch] Rahul Dravid reacts hilariously to being the leading run-scorer in 1999 World Cup during IND vs NED clash, Virat Kohli can't stop clapping

Former India captain and current head coach Rahul Dravid reacted hilariously on Sunday (November 12) when the big screen showed that he was the leading run-getter during the 1999 World Cup.

The 50-year-old waved at his teammates in the dugout while reminiscing about the good old days during the 2023 World Cup fixture between India and the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which used to be his home ground.

India star cricketer Virat Kohli, who is also connected with Bengaluru via the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), was equally delighted with the reaction. The 35-year-old couldn't stop clapping, sitting behind Dravid.

Sharing the video, the International Cricket Council (ICC) captioned the Instagram post:

“The Rahul Dravid reaction at the end.”

For the unversed, Dravid had amassed 461 runs in eight matches at an average of 65.86, including two centuries and three fifties, in his first-ever ODI World Cup. His centuries came against Kenya (104*) and Sri Lanka (145). India, however, couldn't live up to expectations in the 1999 World Cup in England as they crashed out in the group stage.

In the ongoing World Cup, Kohli is currently the leading run-scorer with 594 runs in nine matches, including two tons and five half-centuries. South Africa's Quinton de Kock and New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra are also in the race with 591 and 565 runs, respectively, after nine games.

“We are getting close” – When Rahul Dravid defended India after losing WTC 2023 final

Rahul Dravid strongly defended India after they lost the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia earlier this year. The veteran said that his team was getting closer to winning an ICC trophy.

He told Star Sports then:

“We are getting close. We are getting to the semi-finals. We are getting to finals.”

Now, the Men in Blue have a golden chance to win their third ODI World Cup trophy. They are on the verge of registering an unbeaten nine-match winning streak ahead of the knockout matches.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will next play the first semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15. The hosts will be keen to avenge their 2019 semifinal loss against the Blackcaps, whom they beat by four wickets in the league stage earlier in the ongoing edition.

