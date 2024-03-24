WATCH: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants game halted as the Spider Cam wire falls on the ground

In a bizarre incident during the ongoing 2024 IPL match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur on Sunday, March 24, play had to be halted for some time after the wires of the spider cam came down falling on the ground.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium ground staff had to then collect and clear those wires when the game was already on. This happened just before the third ball of the match was about to be bowled, with Jos Buttler on strike and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the non-striker's end.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first on a hot and humid afternoon in the Pink City.

Here is the video of the incident which caught everyone's attention:

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be keen to begin their respective 2024 IPL campaigns on a winning note

The game between the Royals and the Super Giants is the fourth match of this IPL season and the first for both these franchises. While KL Rahul's men made it to the playoffs last year, the Sanju Samson-led Royals failed to make it to the knockouts having finished fifth with 14 points from as many matches - two less than the fourth-placed Mumbai Indians.

The Lucknow Super Giants though faltered once again in the Eliminator during the previous edition of the IPL having lost to the Mumbai Indians by 81 runs, thereby failing to make it to the summit clash on successive occasions.

In the 2022 IPL, they suffered a 14-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator fixture, which was played at the Eden Gardens. Meanwhile, the inaugural IPL winners and the 2022 runners-up Rajasthan Royals will be hoping to perform better than last season by turning their fortunes around this time.