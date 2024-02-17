[Watch] Rajat Patidar fails once again, holes out to mid-wicket for duck on Day 3 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Rajat Patidar threw away his wicket on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test between India and England in Rajkot on Saturday (February 17). With the dismissal, Patidar fell prey to a 10-ball duck after managing just five runs in the first innings.

The dismissal took place during the 48th over of India’s second innings on the stroke of stumps. Tom Hartley bowled a length ball outside and the right-hander short-arm jabbed it to Rehan Ahmed at mid-wicket. The cameramen were quick to record head coach Rahul Dravid's reaction, who looked unhappy.

With Patidar’s wicket, England finally managed their second wicket after centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal retired hurt to back spasms.

For the unversed, Patidar had earlier returned with scores of 32 and nine in his two innings on his debut in the previous Test. He is now likely to be replaced by KL Rahul in the next Test.

A clinical batting performance from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill helped India extend a 322-run lead at the stumps on Saturday. Jaiswal scored 104* off 133 balls, including five sixes and nine boundaries. Gill also stayed unbeaten on 65 off 120, hitting two sixes and six boundaries.

At stumps on Day 3, India were 196/2 after 51 overs, with Gill and Kuldeep Yadav at the crease.

Earlier on Day 3, the visitors were skittled out for 319 in their first innings following a batting collapse. They lost the last eight wickets for just 95 runs. Ben Duckett starred with the bat, scoring 153 off 151, including two sixes and 23 boundaries.

Mohammed Siraj looked brilliant with the ball for India, with a four-wicket haul, while Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets apiece.

Batting first, India put up 445 after opting to bat, courtesy of centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma (131 off 196) and Ravindra Jadeja (112 off 225). Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel showed promising signs with the bat, scoring 62 (66) and 46 (104), respectively.

Mark Wood returned with four wickets for England, while Rehan Ahmed picked up two.

The five-match Test series between the two teams is currently tied 1-1.

