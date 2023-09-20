[Watch] Ranveer Singh and Dhanashree Verma feature in official theme anthem of World Cup 2023 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the official anthem of the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup on Wednesday (September 20) through their social media handles.

The anthem features prominent Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and several other influencers like Dhanashree Verma. The song is composed by renowned Bollywood musician Pritam. Shloke Lal and Saaveri Verma penned the lyrics.

Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, AKASA, and Charan were the singers. The rap portion of the anthem was penned and performed by Charan.

You can watch the anthem in the video below:

Expand Tweet

India is going to host the mega tournament exclusively for the first time this year. They previously co-hosted with neighboring nations in 1987, 1996, and 2011.

The World Cup will commence on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the clash between England and New Zealand, the finalists of the 2019 edition of the tournament. Team India's campaign commences on October 8 in Chennai, where they will square off against Australia.

All the teams will play nine games each and then the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. Eden Gardens in Kolkata and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the two semi-finals. The summit clash of the World Cup will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Team India's schedule for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2 PM IST

Match 8: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2 PM IST

Match 13: October 15 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2 PM IST

Match 17, October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 PM IST

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 PM IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 PM IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Qualifier 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 PM IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 PM IST

Match 43, November 11 - India vs Qualifier 1, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 PM IST