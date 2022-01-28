[Watch] Rashid Khan posts a reel enacting viral dialogue from Pushpa 

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan recently jumped on the bandwagon with several other fellow cricketers by posting a reel from the ultra-popular Indian movie 'Pushpa'.

Khan enacted a famous dialogue from the super-hit film. He then followed it by mimicking a mannerism involving his beard, which has been the rage around the world. The 23-year old shared the reel on his official Instagram handle and captioned the post:

You can watch the video below:

David Warner, who is also famous on Instagram for posting reels based on South-Indian movies, reacted to his former SRH teammates' latest post. Warner commented:

"Haha stop copying me 😂😂😂😂."

Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill will bring a lot of value to our side: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya reckons that the addition of Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill will bring great value to the newly-established Ahmedabad franchise in the next couple of years.

A grateful Hardik Pandya expressed his gratitude to the management for trusting his abilities and for bestowing the leadership responsibilities on him. Hardik Pandya said:

"I'm super excited to start this new journey in the new IPL team Ahmedabad. I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank the owners, the management for putting their faith in me as the captain of this team. It's a new era for us and I'm excited (for) what lies ahead."

He added:

"What I can promise you is this team will always fight and give their all. A big welcome to Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill. The addition of these two players will bring a lot of value to our side."

After a five-year association with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, Rashid Khan recently parted ways with the franchise.

The Ahmedabad franchise then selected Khan by offering him a massive paycheck of 15 crores ahead of the mega-auction. Alongside him, the franchise also picked Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar