[Watch] Rassie van der Dussen takes a screamer as South Africa fight back in 2023 World Cup semifinal against Australia

South Africa managed to make a mini comeback in the second innings of their 2023 World Cup semifinal against Australia in Kolkata as Rassie van der Dussen took a sensational catch to dismiss Mitchell Marsh for a duck.

Marsh tried to break free after a series of dot balls by going for a drive on the up. However, Kagiso Rabada got the ball to bounce a bit more than Marsh expected and the batter was unable to middle it.

The ball was hit in the air and Rassie van der Dussen dove to his right and completed a stunning grab with both hands. After a 60-run opening stand, the two quick wickets were exactly what the Proteas needed.

Here's a video of the sensational catch:

South Africa need to keep chipping away with wickets

Defending a target of just 213, it was almost imperative for South Africa to get early wickets. That wasn't possible as David Warner and Travis Head got the Aussies off to another rollicking start.

However, just when it seemed like Australia were in a hurry to reach the final, Aiden Markram got the ball to turn enough and rattle Warner's stumps. Marsh's dismissal brought Steve Smith to the crease and soon, Travis Head was also dismissed.

The Proteas now have both their spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi in action and the duo have kept things tight. They will need to keep up the pressure and keep taking wickets as the required rate is not really a problem for the Aussies.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are arguably the two batters Australia would have wanted in such a situation as they l need to absorb the pressure and keep on rotating the strike.