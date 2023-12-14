[Watch] Ravi Shastri bursts into laughter during AUS vs PAK 1st Test as Kerry O'Keeffe roasts Ian Smith for New Zealand’s World Cup loss to India 

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri burst into laughter as the Australian commentator Kerry O’Keeffe roasted New Zealand’s cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Smith for the BlackCaps’ loss to India in the 2023 World Cup semifinal. The reaction came during the opening Test between Australia and Pakistan in Perth on Thursday, December 14.

In a video doing rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter), O’Keeffe can be seen sharing a tale about Shaheen Afridi’s brother Riyaz, who wouldn’t eat for two days when Pakistan used to lose a game. He then asked Smith about how long he didn’t eat following the Kiwis’ loss in the 2023 World Cup semifinal.

O'Keeffe said on air for Fox Sports:

“One of seven brothers, of course, Shaheen Shah Afridi. His elder brother Riyaz was very formidable bowler, terrific first-class record. Do you know when he was young, Pakistan lost a Test match, he didn’t eat for two days. What did you do when New Zealand lost.”

In response, Smith said:

“(chuckles) That’s a seriously early punch.”

Watch the video below:

For the unversed, India beat New Zealand in a league game and the semifinals in the 2023 World Cup.

That came following India’s loss to the Kiwis in the 2019 World Cup semifinal and the 2021 World Test Championship final. The Men in Blue, though, lost to eventual winners Australia, who are New Zealand's trans-Tasman rivals.

David Warner grabs limelight as Australia dominate Pakistan on Day 1 in Perth Test

David Warner starred with the bat as Australia dominated Pakistan on Day 1 of the Perth Test. Warner smashed 164 off 211, including four sixes and 16 boundaries.

Usman Khwaja, Travis Head and Steve Smith chipped in with 41, 40 and 31. At stumps, Australia were 346-5, with Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey at the crease.

Aamer Jamal starred with the ball on his debut, picking up two wickets for Pakistan. Another debutant, Khurram Shehzad, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf settled for one wicket apiece.

Follow the AUS vs PAK 1st Test live score and updates here.