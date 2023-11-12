[Watch] Ravi Shastri in splits as Ian Smith mimics him during IND vs NED match of 2023 World Cup

New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator, Ian Smith, impressed many with his impression of Ravi Shastri during the 2023 World Cup match between India and the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The incident took place in the 30th over of the Indian innings. Smith imitated Shastri's style of toss, leaving the latter in splits, who was also present in the commentary box.

Here's the video of Ian Smith mimicking Ravi Shastri:

Meanwhile, it was a run-fest at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium as the Indian batters made merry on the batting-friendly conditions. After electing to bat first in the final league match of the tournament, the Men in Blue registered their second-highest World Cup total, finishing at 410/4 after 50 overs.

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul notched up wonderful centuries against the Netherlands in 2023 World Cup

Team India's top three batters, Rohit Sharma (61), Shubman Gill (51), and Virat Kohli (51) hit impressive half-centuries during the side's clash against the Netherlands.

While they failed to convert their fifties into big scores, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul dazzled viewers with their respective centuries.

Rahul crossed the 100-run mark in just 62 balls, slamming the fastest-ever ton by an Indian batter in ODI World Cups. He was dismissed shortly after reaching the three-figure mark. Iyer, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 128 off 94 balls.

Iyer and Rahul made history by adding 208 runs, which is the highest fourth-wicket partnership in the tournament's history. Rohit Sharma and company are the only unbeaten team in the tournament, with eight wins to their name.

They will aim to continue their winning streak by beating the Netherlands in the last league fixture of the competition. India will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the showpiece event at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.