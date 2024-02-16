[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin claims his long-awaited 500th Test wicket by dismissing Zak Crawley in 3rd IND vs ENG Test 

Team India off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, finally got to the historic 500 Test wicket landmark after dismissing Zak Crawley in the final session of Day 2 of the third Test against England in Rajkot.

Ashwin was introduced into the bowling attack in the 12th over of the innings, and it only took him just seven balls to deliver the much-needed breakthrough for the hosts after an onslaught by Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett.

The veteran chose to come around the wicket for the right-handed Crawley and bowled a full delivery on the leg-stump line. The opening batter tried to take on the off-spinner with a sweep shot, but his stroke only found the top edge, bringing Rajat Patidar at fine-leg into play, who took a couple of steps back to claim the catch and break the budding partnership for the first wicket.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Ashwin was left hanging with 499 scalps at the end of the second Test in Vishakapatnam. He had seemingly claimed his 500th wicket with the dismissal of Tom Hartley in the final innings, but the decision was overturned after a controversial call by the third umpire, following a lengthy DRS referral.

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the second fastest bowler to reach 500 Test wickets

Ashwin, who has been breaching records from the word go, added another feather to his cap by becoming the second fastest bowler behind Muttiah Muralidaran, and the fastest Indian to reach the landmark of 500 wickets in the longest format of the game. The veteran breached the record held by Anil Kumble, who reached the milestone in his 105th Test, while Ashwin scaled it in his 98th Test appearance.

His spin bowling partner, Ravindra Jadeja, spoke about the 500th Test wicket during the pre-match press conference. The left-arm all-rounder claimed that it was destiny for Ashwin to take the 500th Test wicket in Rajkot.

As expected, he did not take long to cast the monkey off his back, and he will be on the lookout to be among the wickets in the remainder of the innings after having a rather uncharacteristic subdued home series so far.

With the fall of the first wicket, England's score reads 89/1 after 13.1 overs. The well-settled and dangerous Ben Duckett has reached his half-century and is joined by Ollie Pope at the crease.

